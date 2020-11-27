Three Indo-Canadian Politicians Set To Serve In New Provincial Cabinet Of British Columbia

Three Indo-Canadian politicians are set to feature in the new provincial cabinet of British Columbia. Ravi Kahlon, who was re-elected to the provincial assembly from the Delta North riding last month, has been made the minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation in the new cabinet. Veteran Harry Bains is also back in the New Democratic Party government’s cabinet and he will have charge of labour. Lastly, Niki Sharma has also been named parliamentary secretary for community development and non-profits.

Along with the three Indo-Canadian politicians, 24 ministers have been sworn into Premier John Horgan’s new cabinet. Another 13 NDP MLAs will also be serving as parliamentary secretaries. During a virtual ceremony at the University of Victoria on November 26, the three ministers were sworn in by Lt. Gov. Janet Austin.

READ: Canadian Officials Urge Citizens To Not Let Moose Lick Their Cars As They Are 'too Salty'

Ministers look forward to working with ‘amazing team’

Kahlon is a former Olympic athlete and he represented the country in field hockey at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Amid a second wave surge of coronavirus cases in Canada and British Columbia, he will be facing a tough task. Horgan also made it clear the challenges that lie before Kahlon.

According to Vancouver Sun, the province’s premier had said that Kahlon is taking on an “enormous responsibility”. He added that the recovery initiatives that the prince announced in September will now be overseen by him. While taking to Twitter, Kahlon said that he is looking forward to working with the “amazing team”.

Today Premier @jjhorgan named me the Minister for Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation ✊🏾



I’m honoured and look forward to working with our amazing team. Thank you to my family and friends .. thinking of my dad today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LsuuyC5JAR — Ravi Kahlon (@KahlonRav) November 26, 2020

READ: UK Signs Trade Deal With Canada To Prepare For Brexit

Harry Bains, who was a minister in the outgoing government as well, will serve as the Minister of Labour. While speaking to The Voice, Bains said that he is “really excited” to serve the second term. He said that it is satisfying to experience for an immigrant to make the laws for British Columbia. While taking to Twitter, he also added he will continue the work of making the province’s workplace the safest in the country.

I am so humbled and honoured to have the privilege to serve as your Minister of Labour once again — to continue the work of making British Columbia’s workplaces the safest in the country.



I look forward to getting back to work! Thank you once again🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WOnInRJ85c — Harry Bains (@HarryBainsSN) November 26, 2020

READ: Canada To Return 18th Century Annapurna Statue To India, Was Stolen Over A Century Ago

Further, the cabinet also includes Niki Sharma, who has been named parliamentary secretary for community development and non-profits. While Kahlon and Bains are Sikhs, Sharma is of Hindu heritage. Prior to her election, Sharma has also served as vice-chair of the board of directors for Vancity and as an oil and gas campaigner for an environmental organisation. Further, she is also a past chair of the Vancouver Parks Board. She said that she is looking forward to representing her sector in Victoria.

Congratulations to the new Cabinet. Thanks @jjhorgan for the opportunity to be the first ever Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development & Non-profits. Such an important sector in B.C. that makes a difference to many. Looking forward to representing it in Victoria. #bcpoli — Niki Sharma (she/her) (@NikiSharma2) November 26, 2020

READ: Canada Seeks Carbon Neutrality By 2050; Trudeau Says 'It's Ambitious, But It's Possible'