Three Injured As Multiple Shots Fired Near Canada College; Investigation Underway

A major tragedy was averted when a shooting near Canada’s Collège Montmorency in Laval, Que, left three people with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident happened on Friday and police were called to park near the school in the evening. CBC News reported that an altercation broke out which left two 20-year-old men and one 19-year-old man injured. According to the reports, when the victims went inside the school, the campus was locked down with hundreds of students and staff confined inside.

Meanwhile, the Laval Police spokesperson, Sgt. Genevieve Major asserted that “no shots were fired inside the campus.” When asked about the reason for the confusion in regard to the number of victims, She said, “When the victims ran into the school, it initially created some confusion about where the shooting took place.”

Police yet to determine whether the victims were students of the school

While informing that the police are yet to determine whether the victims are from the school or not, Major confirmed that all the victims were injured by the gunfire. However, the police are yet to determine how many shots were fired during the incident. Parents of the students told Radio-Canada that they are not getting much information from the police and were told they had to wait. The parents were gathered outside the institution nearly 2 hours after the incident as the police were busy with the searches and security checks.

While asserting that the investigators are still looking for one or more suspects, Major assured the media that, “there was no danger to those confined to the campus.” According to CBC News, the school located in Montreal has more than 8,300 students and 1,300 staff members.

Addressing the incident, the Premier of Quebec Francois Legault, wrote in a tweet, “The shooting near Collège Montmorency is disturbing. @fbonnardelCAQ is in contact with law enforcement. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. We will relentlessly fight gun violence on our streets to keep Qc a safe place.”