Three People Killed In Gas Blast In Russia's Far East Sakhalin Region

A tragic incident took the lives of three people when a massive explosion occurred in a five-story residential building in Far-East Russia. On Saturday, a domestic gas explosion happened in an apartment in Russia’s far eastern Sakhalin Island, which killed three people and left many injured. According to Russian news agency Tass News, the explosion occurred in one of the apartments causing floors from one to five stories to collapse.

The region's governor Valery Limarenko confirmed the death of three people and took to Telegram to give further information on the event. He wrote, “According to preliminary information, the bodies of three deceased residents were pulled from the rubble of the building in Tymovskoye,"

The building built in 1980 has 80 apartments

Earlier Tass News reported that the explosion occurred in a brick building that was built in 1980 and has around 80 apartments. According to the preliminary investigation the building was not connected to centralise gas supply infrastructure. Earlier Tass News reported that 2 people were killed (the number now stands at 3) and around 9 people were injured.

According to Tass News, the Rescue teams with at least 10 vehicles and 30 rescuers are working at the scenes and the rescue operation is still underway. Temporary shelters have been created and hot meals, beds, and other necessary items are being provided to the affected residents. The Russian Emergencies Ministry previously claimed that six people could be trapped under rubble.