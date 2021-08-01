Three Rockets Hit Kandahar Airport In Afghanistan, All Operations Suspended

Three rockets hit the Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, an airport official confirmed on Sunday. The rockets reportedly struck the Kandahar airbase overnight, two of which landed on the runway. After the rocket attacks in Kandahar, all flights from the airport have been canceled, a civil aviation official confirmed.

The latest attacks come as the Taliban attempts to push further and gain control of the three major cities in Afghanistan. Work to repair the runway is currently underway and the Kandahar airport is expected to be operational later on Sunday. No casualties have been reported from the incident.

Rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, airport official: AFP pic.twitter.com/sRtxK5Rm0t — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

Taliban strikes UN Office

Amid international pressure over the violence unleashed in Afghanistan, the Taliban on Friday attacked the United Nations office in Herat with rocket grenades and gunfire. The attack on the UN compound left one Afghan security guard and wounded several other officers. The United States has strongly condemned the attack and called for an immediate reduction in violence in the country.

"The United States strongly condemns the attack on the United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan that resulted in the death of an Afghan guard. The United Nations in Afghanistan is a civilian entity focused on supporting peace efforts, promoting the rights of all Afghans and providing humanitarian and development assistance. Attacks against civilian UN personnel and facilities are prohibited under international law," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani held a meeting with prominent Afghan political/jihadi leaders, women, and civil society/youth representatives to discuss the ongoing turmoil in the country on Saturday. As per the latest reports, out of 419 districts in the country, more than 190 districts are under the Taliban's control. The Afghanistan government has regained control over Herat's crucial Karokh district killing at least 152 Taliban terrorists.

(With Agency Inputs)