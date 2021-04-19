Last Updated:

Three Russian Climbers Reported Missing From Nepal's Annapurna Peak

Three Russian climbers identified as Sergey Kondrashkin, Alexander Luthokin, and Dmitry Sinev have reportedly gone missing from Nepal's Annapurna peak.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Credits: UNSPLASH/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE

Credits: UNSPLASH/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE


In a shocking incident, three Russian climbers have reportedly gone missing from Nepal's Annapurna I peak (8091 meters), which is also the highest point. The area is located in the North-Central part of the country. A search operation is set to begin on Monday morning

According to the local media reports the three have been identified as Sergey Kondrashkin, Alexander Luthokin, and Dmitry Sinev. As the search operation will begin more details will be awaited on the matter. 

Annapurna region

A diverse and popular trekking area, the region has a history of bizarre incidents. In April 2020, two South-Korean trekkers had died in an avalanche. It is a compact group of mountains in the North Central part of Nepal's Himalayas that also includes several peaks.

READ | Kumbh Mela 2021: Nepal's King Gyanendra to take part in 'Shahi Snan' in Haridwar

 

(Inputs from ANI)

READ | Nepal Trinations Cup T20I Nepal vs Netherlands live stream, pitch and weather report
READ | Milind Soman shares glimpse of 21km trek to Sandakphu, says 'too spectacular to forget'
READ | Ankita Konwar shares throwback romantic pic with Milind Soman from their trekking trip
READ | 7 new trekking routes in protected wildlife areas okayed for development in J-K
First Published:
COMMENT