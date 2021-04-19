Three Russian Climbers Reported Missing From Nepal's Annapurna Peak

In a shocking incident, three Russian climbers have reportedly gone missing from Nepal's Annapurna I peak (8091 meters), which is also the highest point. The area is located in the North-Central part of the country. A search operation is set to begin on Monday morning

According to the local media reports the three have been identified as Sergey Kondrashkin, Alexander Luthokin, and Dmitry Sinev. As the search operation will begin more details will be awaited on the matter.

Annapurna region

A diverse and popular trekking area, the region has a history of bizarre incidents. In April 2020, two South-Korean trekkers had died in an avalanche. It is a compact group of mountains in the North Central part of Nepal's Himalayas that also includes several peaks.

(Inputs from ANI)