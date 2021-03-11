Three Tibetan Teens Tortured For Failing To Register WeChat Group With Authorities

Three Tibetan teenagers were arrested and physically abused by the Chinese authorities for allegedly failing to register their WeChat group. According to Tibet Watch, an advocacy group, the three Tibetans created a chat group on WeChat, a Chinese messaging platform, but failed to register it with the authorities, which resulted in their “arrest” and “ill-treatment”. As per Chinese law, chat groups need to be registered with local authorities so that an official can become a member and monitor conversations.

Tibet Watch claims that the three Tibetans named Kansi, Dadul, and Sangye Tso were arrested by the police in Kyegudo, eastern Tibet on February 17. The youths named the WeChat group ‘Zari Karmoi Gongtsok’, which translates to ‘White Rocky Mountain Club’ in the Tibetan language. The teenagers created the group prior to Losar, the Tibetan new year, and had 240 members from across different regions in the Himalayan state.

'Brutalised for exercising a right'

However, after the Chinese authorities found out about the group, they arrested the teens without giving any official reason. The incident came into the light after Dadul was hospitalised from alleged “torture” wounds. Dadul’s father was summoned by the Chinese officials, who asked him to visit the hospital and bring around $6,000 to pay for the surgery.

“These young people have been brutalised for exercising a right that most of us take for granted on a daily basis. I’d ask everyone to imagine if they had to invite a government official to every one of their chat groups or face imprisonment and broken limbs,” John Jones, Campaigns and Advocacy Manager at Free Tibet said in a statement. READ | Nancy Pelosi slams China for running campaign to destroy Tibet's culture and history

According to Tibet Watch, Kansi and Sangye’s whereabouts are still unknown, however, it is believed that they are under THE custody of Chinese authorities. As per figures provided by Tibet Action Institute, at least 29 Tibetans have been arrested or detained between 2014 and 2019 in connection with their posts on WeChat.

(Representative image from ANI)