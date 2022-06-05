Tiananmen Massacre: World Remembers Victims Of China's Crackdown On Peaceful Protestors

Quick links:
China's crackdown on the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests killed at least 10,000 people, BBC reported citing documents released by the UK.
Chinese are banned from emoting sympathy for the victims of the targetted crackdown. Hong Kong and Macau were two countries until last year that publicly remembered those who died in Tiananmen.
China has imposed a ban on public rallies or vigils while issuing warning to Western envoys in HK and Macau against tweeting or issuing sympathetic statements on the "crackdown."
Beijing also censored phrases like "Tiananmen Square" and "massacre" for the coming weeks. However, the measures did not stop the global outrage against China.
Pro-democracy march and candlelight vigils in remembrance of the victims were held outside the Chinese Consulate in Sydney, Australia.
Demonstrators hung banners with slogans like "Punish the murderers of Tiananmen massacre." They put-up illustrations resembling the iconic picture of the man blocking China's tanks on Jeun 3, 1989.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong's semi-autonomous administration deployed police across Victoria Park. Police set up a cordon line near the ground, warning against public gatherings to avoid "incitement".
On the other hand, Xi Jinping govt. deployed security officers in civil clothes and uniform near the Tiananmen Gate adjacent to the Tiananmen Square where Beijing ended 50-day protests in bloodbath.
Noting the ban on public commemoration, US diplomat Antony Blinken accused China of trying to "erase history" by continuing to threaten human rights within its mainland and occupied territories.
Social activists gathered in large numbers to protest outside the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.