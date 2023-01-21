Tibet Avalanche Death Toll Rises To 28 As Search And Rescue Operation Called Off

At least 28 people have lost their lives as the search operation to find people trapped in an avalanche on a Tibetan highway has now ended, reported BBC citing Chinese state media. During the rescue operation, 53 victims were found and five of them were said to be critically injured. However, the number of people missing is still unknown.

The mountain has an altitude of nearly 4,500 meters, as well as steep slopes, and part of the road that runs along it is rugged. Initially, around 131 rescue officials and 28 emergency vehicles were sent to the site by the central government's Ministry of Emergency Management to assist.

Tibet Avalanche kills more than two dozen

The Tibet Avalanche has been "triggered by powerful winds", said the local rescuers, reported BBC. Local authorities had sent 1300 rescue workers and 236 pieces of equipment to rescue those who were stuck in the Avalanche in a passage of 7.5km, according to Xinhua news agency. Due to the avalanche, the nearby areas were affected and snow covered the highway that connects the town of Pai in Mainling county and Medog county in Tibet, a remote and mainly Buddhist region in western China.

According to the experts from the local emergency rescue headquarters, the disaster took place because of the rising temperatures which is one of the many factors. Avalanches are very common in the Himalayas. In October last year, at least 26 people died while a mountaineering expedition team was caught in an avalanche on Mount Draupadi ka Danda-II, in India's northern state of Uttarakhand.