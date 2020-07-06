Tibetan Govt In India Sends China A Strong Message; 'We Are Focused On Our Tibet And Flag'

President of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Dr Lobsang Sangay on Monday issued a fiery message to China, telling them that the Wuhan-caused pandemic will not hold them back from fighting for their rights. The CTA President in an interview to news agency ANI affirmed that Tibet 'would not back out' and continue to raise their issues with China. Lobsang Sangay also thanked India for being a great support to the people of Tibet amid the country's government in exile in India, wishing good health for the Indian Army jawans. His remarks come on the Dalai Lama's 85tth birthday.

'The pandemic will not stop us'

"Wuhan caused pandemic will not stop us. We are focused for our Tibet and for our flag. We will keep raising the issue with China. We will not back out any day. India always a great support for us. We wish the jawans of India a healthy life. We want India to have a safe and secure border, we will keep raising the issue with China. The Pandemic will not stop us. India is a great support," said President of the Central Tibetan Administration.

Last week, Dr Lobsang Sangay had called for the need to hold a UNHRC session over China's blatant human rights violations saying that it was time to hold China 'accountable.' His call came in response to the emergency session proposed by 50 UN independent who asked the UN Human Rights Council to 'act with a sense of urgency' and protect the fundamental freedoms in regions under the China's control including Tibet, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang.

Tibet has also been asking China to immediately make known the whereabouts of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima who was recognized as Tibetan Buddhism’s 11th Panchen Lama. Gedhun Choekyi Nyima recognized as Tibetan Buddhism’s 11th Panchen Lama had disappeared in 1995 when he was six years old just three days after Dalai Lama had declared him to be the reincarnated Panchen Lama.

Ever since China annexed Tibet, the exiled Tibetan community has made India its new home and has settled in the country since the 1960s when the Dalai Lama fled to India.

