Tibetan Government-in-exile Celebrates 32 Years Of Dalai Lama's Nobel Peace Prize

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) of the Tibetan government-in-exile on Friday, 10 November, celebrated the anniversary of the Dalai Lama receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. The event that was organised to mark the 32nd anniversary of Dalai Lama being conferred with the Nobel Peace Prize started with the Tibetan national anthem. During the event, Tibetan artists performed cultural items.

The Central Tibetan Administration's President Penpa Tsering and Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-exile Sonam Temphel addressed the people during the event. Many Tibetans including the staff of CTA participated in the event to celebrate the day. Tenzin Lekshay, the spokesperson of the Tibetan government-in-exile, highlighted the importance of the day for Tibetans across the world as this year marks the 32nd anniversary of the Nobel peace prize being awarded to Dalai Lama. He added that the day is celebrated around the world by Tibetans. According to the Nobel Peace Prize website, the award was conferred on the 14th Dalai Lama "for advocating peaceful solutions" based on tolerance and mutual respect for the conservation of the cultural heritage of his people."

"We Tibetans celebrate the day all over the world and on this occasion of the world human rights day we have thoughts and prayers for all the Tibetans inside Tibet," Tenzin Lekshay said as per ANI.

Namgyal Doldar calls for boycott of Winter Olympics

Dalai Lama, the spiritual Tibetan leader was bestowed with the Nobel peace prize award on 10 December, 1989. The day is also observed as World Human Rights Day. Namgyal Doldar, a member of Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, remembered the day when Dalai Lama was conferred with Nobel Peace Prize and added, "that the way the world looks at him remains the same." Doldar alleged that China is the human rights abuser and called on the countries to boycott the Winter Olympics scheduled to take place in Beijing in 2022.

"China is the worst human rights abuser in the world and the fact is that China is hosting the Winter Olympics and it's not fair. I would request more and more countries to boycott the Beijing Olympics," Namgyal Doldar said as per ANI.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP