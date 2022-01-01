Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile "vehemently condemned" the letters sent to the Indian Parliamentarians by the Chinese embassy for attending a dinner hosted by the former. Stating that the Chinese regime is scared of the growing support of the world for the cause of free Tibet, the Tibetan Parliament criticised Chinese interference in the matter.

Slamming China further for its "oppression" and "illegal rule," the Tibetan Parliament made it very clear that the leaders of the free nations have all the right to support the cause of Tibet.

'China is intimidated by growing International support for Tibet movement'

Lashing out at President Xi Jinping led Chinese government, they said in a statement, “By sending the letters to honourable members of the Indian Parliament, it becomes evident that China is intimidated by the growing support for the Tibet movement around the world. The leaders of free countries have all their rights and responsibilities to support the just cause of Tibet and we vehemently condemn this move by China.”

Denouncing the Communist Party of China further for their "illegal occupation of Tibet," the parliament in exile expressed that "Tibet has never been a part of China," and the claims of China, citing the issue of Tibet movement an "internal affair" are wrong.

“Historically Tibet has never been a part of China. Hence, the Tibetan issue is not an ‘internal affair’ as China has repeatedly claimed but a critical concern on Tibetan existence,” the press statement read.

China's hegemony & violation of human rights, a matter of global concern: Tibetan Parliament

Tibetan Parliament also stated that China is exploiting Tibet, and is oppressing Tibetans by enforcing draconian policies, “Since the illegal and violent occupation of Tibet, China has oppressed the Tibetans under its brutal and draconian policy. Tibetans inside Tibet are deprived of their fundamental rights and the situation inside Tibet remains grim to date,” the statement read.



Attacking the Chinese regime for its hegemony on its neighbours and oppressing minorities, Parliament said “The violation of international human rights law and hegemony of the neighbouring nations by China should be a concern for the international community. China in the name of economic development has only fulfilled its growing greed and is systematically destroying Tibet culturally, environmentally and eradicating the Tibetan identity.”

Besides, the Tibetan Parliament also expressed that the Chinese move was no surprise to them, as the Chinese government has been repeatedly doing the same in the past and they welcome an "equal and non-conditional" negotiation with the Chinese government.

This comes after the Chinese Embassy to India had written letters to several Indian MPs who had attended the dinner reception hosted by Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on 22 December 2021, calling the Tibetan movement an "internal affair".