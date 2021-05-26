Tibetan Rights Group Highlights China's Oppression, Environmental Destruction In Tibet

Researchers at the Central Tibetan Administration have raised concerns over China’s systematic violations of human rights along with the destruction of culture and natural environment in Tibet since the 1950s. As per ANI, during the second day of a three-day virtual event on the 17-point Agreement & 70 Years of Oppression in Tibet organised by the Tibet Bureau Geneva on May 22, the panel highlighted the issues that Tibetans faced related to human rights and the environment. Regarding the same, Tibet Bureau Geneva's UN advocacy officer Kalden Tsomo raced the human right abuses and destruction of culture back to 1950 when Tibet came under China’s occupation.

According to Tsomo, since then, China has consistently violated each aspect of Tibetan fundamental rights in Tibet. The Tibet Bureau Geneva's UN advocacy officer also denounced how any form of peaceful movements against their oppression in Tibet was met with more stringent arrests, incommunicado detentions, prison sentences and torture. She noted that in the absence of space for Tibetans to take traditional peaceful demonstrations, the community has started self-immolation protests since 2009.

While noting various international reports and resolutions against China over its clampdown on Tibet despite the Chinese Communist party’s attempts to coverup including UN General Assembly resolutions on Tibet tabled in 1959, 1961 and 1965, Tsomo said that all resolutions called for China to “respect for fundamental rights of the Tibetan people and Tibetan distinctive cultural and religious life.”

As per ANI, noting how "the last 70 years under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been nothing but of oppression and destruction" the official explained how while Tibet as a region continues to be a developmental priority for the Chinese government. However, those projects have neither "liberated" nor brought "prosperity" to the Tibetans.

Tibetans In China's Lhasa Barred From Certain Religious Practices

Meanwhile, as China continued its clampdown on religious minorities, Tibetans in the Chinese city of Lhasa were even instructed to restrict certain religious practices during their holy month called ‘Saga Dawa.’ As per the Phayul report, China’s restrictions on the religious freedom of the Buddhist population was notified in a circular sent by the Lhasa City Buddhist Association on May 9 ahead of the fourth month of the Tibetan calendar that began on May 12 and is considered sacred by the community.

As per the news agency ANI, the reason for the order is veiled on the risk of spreading COVID-19. However, the Lobby and activist group International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) believes that the main aim is to further restrict Tibetans from their religious practices.

The US-based group said, “While coronavirus prevention measures are valid as the pandemic continues to afflict the world, the Lhasa authorities seem to be using them as a pretext to continue reducing space for Tibetan Buddhists to practice their faith during this holy month.”

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash