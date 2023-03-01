Tibetans Hold demonstration outside Chinese Embassy In Delhi To Protest China's FM Visit

Tibetans on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi to protest against the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. He is in attendance for the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting scheduled for March 2 on the invitation of his Indian counterpart, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The protesters have now been detained by Delhi Police.

Tibetan protests demonstrate outside the Embassy of China in Delhi against the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting. Police have detained the protesters. pic.twitter.com/EwOkiMzlEH — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning in a press conference said, "It is important that the G20 focus on the prominent challenges in the global economy and on development and play a bigger role in driving world economic recovery and global development."

"China stands ready to work with all parties to ensure that the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will send a positive signal on multilateralism, food and energy security and development cooperation," she added.

It is going to be the first visit of a Chinese Foreign Minister to India in three years. Wang Yi was the last to visit India in 2019 for the Special Representatives dialogue on the border mechanism. The G20 foreign ministers are anticipated to talk about Russia's currently underway invasion of Ukraine as well as the extremely tense US-China relations.

Tensions high between India and China over border dispute

India and China have been tied in a border stalemate in eastern Ladakh for almost three years now. Tensions soared between both the countries after the deadly border clash between the two sides in the Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

Tensions further escalated after another border clash on December 9, 2023 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Yangtze in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector. On December 13, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in Parliament that Chinese troops attempted to "unilaterally" change the status quo in the Yangtze region, but the Indian Army forced them to retreat with its firm and resolute response.

Japan to skip the meeting

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will skip the meeting with G-20 counterparts in India due to a scheduling conflict with a Diet session, a ruling party source told Japan Today. According to the report, he must attend a parliamentary session later this week to discuss the fiscal 2023 budget.

Japanese Foreign Min Yoshimasa Hayashi will likely skip a meeting with G20 counterparts in India this week due to a scheduling conflict with a Diet session, a ruling party source said. He must attend a parliamentary session later this week for fiscal 2023 budget: Japan Today — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has left for New Delhi to attend the G-20 meeting of foreign ministers which is scheduled to begin in New Delhi on March 1, 2023, under India's presidency. "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," or "One Earth, One Family, One Future," is the theme of India's G20 presidency. The meeting is being billed as one of the most important events leading up to the final summit on September 9 and 10. In 2023, the G-20 Delhi summit will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The G-20 members account for roughly 85% of global GDP, more than 75% of global trade, and roughly two-thirds of global population. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States are among the members.