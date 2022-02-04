Hundreds of Tibetans on Thursday led a protest march to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne against the Beijing Winter Olympics. Those who participated in the protest were from Italy, Netherland, France, Germany, Belgium. The demonstrators expressed concerns over the human rights abuses by China against Tibetans.

Slogans were raised against China by the protesters who were wrapped in the red, yellow and blue flag of Tibet and were dressed in traditional robes. According to ANI, the people wanted to show the IOC that the Winter Olympics that have been organised in China is against humanity and sportsmanship. The demonstrators during the protest march termed the Beijing games as "Genocide Games" and raised slogans like "Beijing Olympics, Genocide Games," "Tibet is burning," and "Long Live Dalai Lama," as per the news report.

The protesters alleged that the Winter Olympics is being held amid atrocities and human rights violations committed by the Chinese government. The people participating in the protest took out the march from the IOC office to Olympic Museum. Palden Tibet Tsering, the President of the Belgium Tibetan Community, highlighted that they were conducting a protest against the human rights violations by China against Tibetans. Starting from today, Winter Olympics Games 2022 will continue till February 20.

Tibetan Community's protest rally in Australia

Members of the Tibetan community in Australia on Thursday led a protest rally against China’s human rights violations in Tibet, according to ANI. The Tibetans urged the international community to boycott the Winter Olympics. Tibetans protested in a rally titled 'Peace Walk for Tibet: City to City' from Newcastle to Sydney as they strengthened calls to oppose Beijing Games. Holding the Tibetan flag and Australian flag on each side, the demonstrators chanted slogans against the Winter Games in Beijing. Australian MP Sharon Claydon from the House of Representatives was among the Tibetans protesting against China's abuses in Tibet.

Diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics

The United States was among the first nations to announce the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics 2022, citing human rights violations in China. The US was joined by the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia in the diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China. India also announced the diplomatic ban of the Beijing Olympics after China endorsed the PLA Galwan commander as Olympic torchbearer.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP/ANI)