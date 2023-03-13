Tibetans Mark 64th Tibetan Uprising Day, Hold Demonstration In Japan

In Japan, above 60 Tibetans and their supporters protested through busy downtown Tokyo on March 11 to mark the 64th anniversary of the Tibetan Uprising Day, reported ANI. The demonstration was organised to remember the sacrifices of those who had laid down their lives trying to thwart the military takeover of Tibet in 1959. While protesting, they carried posters of his Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. The slogans were chanted by the demonstrators where they asked China to leave their homeland and urged the Communist Party of China to stop its human rights violations in Tibet, as per ANI reports. To mark the Tibetan Uprising Day, the Central Tibetan Administration has also issued an official statement where they wrote," the Tibetan people have felt gratitude and appreciation towards India "for providing them a second home and its unwavering support as well as to the United States and other Governments, Parliamentary Tibet Support Groups including the newly-formed Parliamentary Tibet Support Groups in Mexico and Spain following the Eighth World Parliamentarians' Convention on Tibet, Tibet Support Groups and individuals who supported truth and justice".

Protests to mark the 64th anniversary of the Tibetan Uprising Day



Tibetan Uprising Day has been observed on March 10 and has been commemorating the 1959 Tibetan uprising against the presence of the People's Republic of China in Tibet. In Japan's Tokyo, Tibetan activists have held demonstrations outside the premises of the Chinese Embassy and asked China to respect the cultural and religious rights of Tibetans. Later, in the evening the protestors had planned a candlelight vigil with the aim to spread awareness and remind the world about the situation in Tibet and Tibetan areas of China. The protests were also held in Vienna, Austria in front of the Chinese Embassy against CCP. The demonstration took place for an hour on March 10 and was led by President Nawang Lobsang Taglung. Over 150 Tibetan diaspora members participated on Friday.