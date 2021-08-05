Tibetean Teacher Bangri Rinpoche Ends Prison Term In China; No News Of His Whereabouts Yet

A Tibetian religious teacher, who was detained by Beijing on the charges of ‘separatism’ has completed his 20-year prison term but there is no news of his release. Bangri Rinpoche was first arrested in August 1999, along with his wife Nyima Choedron, in connection to an alleged plot of raising the Tibetan National Flag in city’s main square. In the aftermath, a Chinese court sentenced Choedron a decade in jail while Rinpoche was given a life sentence, as reported by Radio Free Asia.

Rights Group demand release

The Tibetian Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD) disclosed that Rinpoche was sentenced on September 26, 2002, and his prison term was scheduled to end this year on July 31. However, no news of his release or even well-being has come into the public eye, triggering demand for his whereabouts. As per the rights group, Tibetain prisoners are often treated inhumanely by the Chinese in their prison and they suspect similar treatment could have been meted out to Rinpoche as well.

China exhibits new 'rising' Tibet

Amounting to validation by Beijing to the rest of the world in relation to China's invasion of Tibet in 1950, their state-affiliated news agency published a headline- New Tibet, the rising "Roof of the world". Before comprehending Tibet's situation from the eyes of an oppressor, it is pertinent to note that Chinese troops invaded Tibet in 1950 and later annexed it. Tibetans and Chinese soldiers clashed violently during the 1959 Tibetan uprising and after a failed revolt against Chinese sovereignty, the 14th Dalai Lama escaped to India. Tensin Gyatso was the most prominent Buddhist leader, also called the Dalai Lama, who fled China and set up the government-in-exile in India. The oppression continued for over eight years until the Tibetans, aiming to overthrow the Chinese, initiated a full-swing civil uprising. Beijing claimed that Tibet is a part of its Communist regime and labelled Dalai Lama a dangerous separatist.

The results were, however, nowhere close to the expectations and, in fact, led to a complete downfall of the Tibetan Government and the self-imposed exile of Dalai Lama, who along with roughly 100,000 Tibetans, established the Tibetan Government-in-exile, headquartered in Dharmshala, Himachal Pradesh. Nearly 64,000 Tibetans living in exile across India, Nepal, North America, Europe, Australia, and elsewhere voted for it.

