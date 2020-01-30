Tibet's Govt Sees Ploy In China's Move To Shut Dalai Lama's Residence Citing Coronavirus

Tibetians have voiced reservations over China's intent to close Dalai Lama's residence in Tibet, the Potala Palace in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. Condemning the move, the Tibetian government-in-exile accused China of politicising the deadly virus. They further nudged UNESCO to be mindful of China and its handling of the world heritage site- Potala Palace.

Addressing the issue, Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, the Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in exile said, "This is not right. We condemn this move." Meanwhile, spokesman of Tibetan govt in-exile, TG Arya said that it was an attempt by China to 'play politics' over Dalai Lama's palace. The SARS-like virus has spread to all provinces except Tibet and has claimed 56 lives so far with confirmed cases of viral affliction reaching nearly 2000. Hubei province capital Wuhan, a city of about 11 million, is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Potala Palace shut down

China ordered to shut down Potala Palace, the official residence of Dalai Lama from Monday until further notice. Chinese officials said that it was a part of nationwide efforts in China to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The Potala Palace, a local landmark and major tourist attraction is a model of ancient architecture and home to over 100,000 pieces of cultural relics.

It was listed as a key national cultural relic in 1961. The decision to close down the palace was stated to be part of nationwide steps being taken by the Chinese central government to reduce the mass movement of people to contain the virus. China has ordered all travel agencies to suspend sales of domestic and international tours as part of an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

The 14th Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 following a crackdown on an uprising by the local population in Tibet. India granted him political asylum and the Tibetan government-in-exile is based on Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh since then. The Dalai Lama is 84 years old now and the issue of his successor has gained prominence in the last couple of years. Chinese rule in Tibet has grown harsher since anti-government protests in 2008 culminated in attacks on businesses and individuals of Han Chinese ethnicity, the country’s ethnic majority. The government says rioters killed 18 people. An unknown number of Tibetans were killed by security forces in the aftermath.

