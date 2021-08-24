TIFF 2021: Attendees Mandated Full COVID Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test For Entry

The organisers of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) announced on August 23 that all people attending the latest edition will be required to produce proof of full vaccination against COVID or proof that they have tested negative for the virus within 48 hours prior to entering the venues. TIFF’s organisers shared the update on the official social media accounts over the event scheduled to take place from September 9 to 18. Last year, TIFF was organised virtually involving some drive-in screenings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even in the latest edition of the festival, in-person screenings, digital and outdoor premiers will be organised.

TIFF said in a statement on Monday, “Festival staff, audience members and visitors entering TIFF’21 venues from September 9–18 will be required to show either proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to entering any TIFF venue.”

The official release by TIFF also noted that as of August 22, 73.7% of Canada’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 which it said is “one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.” Toronto claims to have one of the highest percentages of fully inoculated citizens in entire North America with 74.9% of the eligible population completely immunised. Meanwhile, the Justin Trudeau-led government had also opened its borders to non-essential travel from the US and permanent residents on August 9.

“TIFF continues to work closely with the Province of Ontario, the City of Toronto, and public health officials on the safe execution of the Festival, with its number-one priority being the health and well-being of both Festival audiences, talent, press and industry, and residents of the community,” the TIFF organisers said.

Masks are also mandatory for TIFF attendees

Apart from COVID vaccination or negative coronavirus test report, TIFF informed that all attendees are required to wear facemasks at the venues. It said, “Audience members and visitors will not be permitted entry into the venue without a mask. Where an audience member or visitor is unable to wear a mask due to health reasons, TIFF will provide them with a face shield as an alternative.”

“If the audience member or visitor does not wish to wear a face shield, they will be denied entry into the venue and will be given a refund for their ticket,” it added.

