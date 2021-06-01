Tiger Habib, Poacher Accused Of Killing 70 Tigers, Arrested In Bangladesh After 20 Years

Habib Talukdar, wanted by police for more than two decades, has finally been arrested from his home in Bangladesh’s southern Begaerhat district. Nicknamed Tiger Habib for his hunting skills, the poacher is believed to have killed at least 70 endangered Bengal tigers in the diverse Sundarbans, stretching between India and Bangladesh.

Speaking to media reporters, local police chief Saidur Rahman said that the fugitive poacher had been evading multiple raids in the past by fleeing before the police arrived. However, on June 1, the law enforcers caught hold of the 50-year-old. He also confirmed that in the aftermath, of the arrested Habib has been sent to jail and is pending trial.

'Might have contact in with animal traders'

Habib started out collecting honey from wild bees in the forest and became a local legend for his exploits hunting the big cats and avoiding arrest. Despite numerous complaints filed under wildlife conservation law, Habib escaped police each time they came for his arrest. The police suspected that he might have a connection with the black market dealers and aim to investigate the same.

Tiger poaching has become one of the main concerns with the wild animal being hunted for their body parts like a tooth, whiskers amongst others.

