Tiger Sharks Carry Cameras To Help Scientists Discover 'world's Largest Seagrass Forest'

Tiger sharks are notoriously fierce and are being used very efficiently by marine scientists to research seagrass forest in the Bahamas, according to a new study. These sharks can grow to more than 16ft. In their latest research, scientists have discovered the world’s largest seagrass ecosystem with the help of cameras and trackers attached to tiger sharks.

The collected data revealed the world’s largest known seagrass ecosystem stretches up to 92,000 sq km (35,000 sq miles) of Caribbean seabed. According to the study published in Nature Communications on 1 November, the report’s co-author, Prof Carlos Duarte, of Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah University of Science and Technology said, “This finding shows how far are we from having explored the oceans, not just in the depths, but even in shallow areas.” The Seagrass forest has been under research for a long time and their total global area is from 160,000 sq km to 1.6m sq km.

Why are tiger sharks helpful to marine scientists?

Mapping is very challenging as the seagrass forest is in deep or cloudy water that cannot always be spotted by planes or satellites, while smaller ones can be sparse or interwoven with other marine plants making them tricky to identify. This new method could be transformed for the seagrass forest study. For proper seagrass forest research, they have to be confirmed by someone or something at the site and sending human divers to photograph vast tracts of ocean floor is expensive, logistically challenging and very slow. Hence, tiger sharks are the new found solution. These tiger sharks are able to reach significant depths, have a large range and spend a lot of time in seagrass forest. By adopting this new method, no marine scientist has to deal with human constraints such as needing a boat, having to surface frequently and reliance on calm ocean conditions.

Process to fix cameras on tiger sharks takes ten minutes

Currently, seven sharks are working on this project. Between 2016 and 2020, researchers fixed camera packages, equipped with satellite and radio tags, to the dorsal fins. The whole process of catching these tiger sharks and attaching a camera takes just ten minutes. The marine scientists use circle hook drumlines which hook into their jaws. According to Oliver Shipley, a senior research scientist at Beneath the Waves, a marine science non-profit, and co-author of the report, "It is the “safest way to catch sharks” and causes no long term damage." After hooking the shark's jaw, they tie a camera using biodegradable cable ties on each. After about six hours, the swivel corroded in the seawater and the whole package floated to the surface, where scientists could pick it up.