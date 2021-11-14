Tigray Rebels Killed Hundreds Of Civilians Suspecting Them To Be Govt Informants: Report

Rebel forces in the conflict-hit Tigray region of Ethiopia have killed more than150 civilians on suspicion of being informants or offering aid to federal forces, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Friday. In its latest report which was published on Saturday, the government-affiliated body asserted that residents- mental health patients and students in the Amhara region-were targeted by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on suspicion of feeding information to the administration. The conclusion was based on more than 128 interviews of residents.

Thousands of people have been killed and thousands of others remain under government blockade ever since the Tigrayan crisis started almost two years ago. According to the commission, at least 184 civilians have died as a result of heavy fighting during the months of July and August only in Amhara. It added that most of them were murdered for supporting the federal government or sheltering the wounded soldiers. It is pertinent to note that while mental health patients were suspected of being informants and shot down in Tigray, people who fled the conflicted area to other places were accused of spying for rebels and were eventually killed.

“Additionally, both warring sides engaged in indiscriminate shelling that was not directed at a specific military objective, causing civilian deaths, injuries and damage to civilian property,’ the report read.

'Tigray rebels should disarm'

This comes as Ethiopian Ambassador to the United States Fitsum Arega said that before engaging in negotiations with the Ethiopian government, Tigray rebels should disarm, demobilise, and hand over those responsible for crimes to face justice. Since November last year, when the central government accused the Tigray Rebels of attacking a military base and launched a counter-operation in Tigray, northern Ethiopia has been engulfed in an internal conflict. Earlier this month, Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency across the country as TPLF rebels threatened to advance on Addis Abeba.

Sputnik reported, citing Fitsum Arega, "the TPLF must completely disarm. We will not let negotiations provide an opportunity for the TPLF to rearm, reorganize and continue their military operations. Demobilisation is essential because the people of Tigray who have largely been forced into the conflict because of a few criminal TPLF leaders need to get back to their lives and their families."

Image: AP

(With inputs from AP)