TikTok Video Of Bull Rushing To Protect Owner Breaks Internet

An adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows a bull-rushing to protect a man from attackers. Indian TikTok user Imran Suna has taught one of his bulls some tricks to protect its owner. The video was originally posted on Imran's TikTok account. Through the video, it can be seen the bull running for his protection every time without fail. The bull also performs stunts and tricks with Imran.

Adorable videos

Dog waits for his owner

In another incident, a dog walker who was in his 60s was hit by a branch after a tree fell on him in Black Wood, Woolton, Liverpool on February 13. He was later rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the reports. But the most heartwarming moment was when his dog stayed with his owner when emergency services attended the scene. Merseyside Police spokesperson confirmed the media that the dog was on the spot where the incident took place and when the police arrived.

According to the reports, the dog's microchip helped the police to identify the man immediately. It is believed that the branch fell on the man as a result of Storm Ciara. Merseyside Police released a statement and confirmed that the man was hit by a falling tree branch in Black Wood in Woolton and passed away. It added that the man in his 60s has now been identified and his next of kin have been informed. It resulted in road closures in the area. Post-storm winds have continued to lash UK in the wake of Storm Ciara. Earlier a tree fell on a 58-year-old who was driving his Mercedes home from Winchester to Hampshire when the tree struck the vehicle on the A33. Fire and Rescue Service of Hampshire said the crews worked on the trapped car for four and a half hours.

