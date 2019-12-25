Time And Cost Of Relocation Of US Base In Okinawa To Double

The government of Japan said on Wednesday that relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps base to a less-crowded area of the southern Japanese island of Okinawa will take more than twice as much money and time as previously estimated because of the need to stabilize the reclaimed land it will be built on.

Okinawans oppose the relocation

Under the earlier deal signed in 2013 between Tokyo and Washington, construction was to cost about $3.2 billion and take five years, with completion expected in about 2022. The Japanese Defence Ministry said the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from densely populated Ginowanto Henoko to Okinawa's eastern coast will cost $8.5 billion and take 12 years, pushing its completion into the 2030s. That adds more than a decade to the plan, which has already been delayed by more than 20 years because of local opposition and other reasons the authorities are facing.

Many of the Okinawans oppose the relocation, saying the base should be entirely removed from Okinawa. The heavy U.S. military presence on Okinawa has been a source of a long-running conflict between the island, the US government as well as the Japanese government. Opponents also claim that the relocation plan should be scrapped for environmental reasons because the site is a habitat for dugongs and corals.

The Japanese ministry also said that most of the additional cost and time is required to stabilize and strengthen reclaimed land off the coast of Henoko that will be used for runways. It also presented its new estimate to a panel of Japanese experts discussing the relocation plans. Experts have found parts of the sea bottom at the planned reclamation site to be as soft as mayonnaise and needing to be reinforced.

