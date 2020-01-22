Time-lapse Graphic Captures Two Years Of Photosynthesis From Space

A time-lapse graphic based on images captured from the solar system of two years of photosynthesis above the United States has taken over the internet by storm. The post shared on Reddit has received 94 per cent 'Upvotes' and hundreds of comments. In the time-lapse video, one can see greenery increasing and decreasing across US as the season changes. According to international media reports, the satellite measures Solar Induced chlorophyll Fluorescence (SIF), which is a fluorescence signal from chlorophyll that's emitted during the photosynthesis process.

READ: Lions Starving In Sudan Spark Global Concern

Once the video was uploaded many netizens took to the comment section. One Reddit user wrote, “I love how the Midwest pops into the deepest green of the whole country for a few months then vanishes quickly. Probably from all the crops growing than being harvested”. Another user wrote, “I like how the rest of the country does not come close to supporting the growth of plant life as the Midwest does. East of the Mississippi is too hot and dry right now”. “Interesting to see how much longer the Midwest stays greener near Lake Michigan. Guessing that’s the lake effect but I didn’t realize it reached so far,” another internet user added.

READ: European Commission President On Climate, Reform

READ: Turkey's FM Urges Russia To Halt Syrian Government Attacks

Rate of grass growing around Mount Everest increases

While the above post captures photosynthesis, scientists also noticed that the world temperature is increasing day-by-day. According to recent reports, the rate of grass growing on Mount Everest is also increasing. Scientists say that the results of these grasses and bushes can not be told exactly, but they can definitely make the flood situation worse. Grass and shrubs are growing rapidly in areas where the temperature has increased.

Research published in the journal Global Change Biology has claimed that 190 million people can cope with the scarcity of water from the mountains. The Exeter University of Britain who did the research, claims; Grass growing at an altitude of 6000 meters above sea level. According to the researchers, the snow melting rate doubled between 2000 and 2016, needing attention.

READ: Taiwan Medical Team At Epicenter Of Virus Outbreak

(Image source: Reddit)