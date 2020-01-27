Tinder Sends A ‘saviour’ For Woman Stranded In Norwegian Wilderness

Lonia Haeger, a German woman was rescued from the devastating Norwegian wilderness after she sought help from one of the matches on Tinder. Haeger who recognizes herself as an avid hiker, a pro kite surfer, and a self-styled adventurer was travelling in the Nordkapp region in a camp van along with two other friends in the heavy downpours when the van was reportedly stuck near a mountain and they had no clue how to get themselves out of the situation.

Haeger told the media that there were no first responders in the vicinity and no help was available nearby. She said that it was freezing in the region which was remote and deserted, and she had fears of sliding down the mountain or being struck by another car on those frozen ground. It was then that she thought of setting up a Tinder account because the app is location-based and it lists all people in the nearby location who could immediately rush to the site to rescue her.

Rescued by a match

Haeger wrote in an emotional Instagram post, “The moment you realize you are helpless against Mother Nature. While sitting in our camper with the fear that every second the car could slide down the mountain or a car could crash into our camper due to the slippery road, a friend had the weird but actually a genius idea to create a tinder account.” The woman further explained, “Literally five minutes later I had a match with @stianlauluten and another five minutes later he came up with his Bulldozer and shaped lines in the ice. We followed him to the next parking slot and the day after our hero organized tires with spikes”.

According to Haeger, she was matched with a man named Stian Lauluten who showed up at the site to rescue them with a bulldozer. He carved a safe path for the woman to be able to drive her way out through the thick ice. Haeger said that Stian resided in the vicinity and was kind enough to help.

