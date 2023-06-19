Titanic Tourist Submersible That Takes People To Witness Wreckage Missing

A submersible used to take people to view the wreckages of the mighty Titanic went missing in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday. The incident set off a search and rescue operation by the US coast guard and the company operating the craft, The New York Times reported. Petty Officer Lourdes Putnam confirmed the disappearance of the submersible which was operated by OceanGate Expeditions. However, it is still not clear how many people were on board and went missing.

The tiny submersible which is operated by a private company takes tourists and experts to view the wreckage of the Titanic which is somewhere around 3,800m (12,500ft) beneath the ocean surface."Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families,” the expedition company said in a statement. “We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received (information) from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible,” it added.

Tourists pay $250,000 to travel to wreckage

According to The New York Times, OceanGate offers a tour of the Titanic in which the tourists pay a whopping $250,000 to travel to the wreckage on the seabed near New Found Land. Earlier this month, the company stated it was using Elon Musk’s Starlink to continue maintaining communication with its expedition to the Titanic.

“Despite being in the middle of the North Atlantic, we have the internet connection we need to make our #Titanic dive operations a success - thank you @Starlink!” the company wrote on Twitter.

The sinking of the Titanic is considered one of the major historic tragedies after it sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage from England to New York. It sank after being hit by a massive iceberg. 1,500 people died in the accident. The wreckage was eventually found in 1985 and has since attracted attention from many around the world.