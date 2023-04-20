To Arm Or Not To Arm? S Korea's Decision On Ukraine Depends On Russia's Actions

The South Korean presidential office said that any decisions on whether to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine in the raging Russia-Ukraine war will depend on Moscow’s action in the future. South Korea has been a silent ally of Ukraine ever since the war started last year. The country has sent several defensive humanitarian aids to Ukraine, however, they haven’t provided the war-stricken country with any offensive ammunition as of now. The assertion by the South Korean presidential office came just a day after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said that the country might extend its support for Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid if Russia continues with its aggression.

“The president's words were common sense and principled response," a senior presidential official told reporters, as per the report by South Korean news agency Yonhap. "The Russian authorities are commenting on something that isn't happening, but we can think of it in reverse, that what we do in the future will depend on Russia's actions,” the official further added. The senior official from the presidential office stated that the South Korean president made these assertions in hypothetical terms. "He put it in hypothetical terms of how could South Korea sit back and watch in such a hypothetical situation?" the South Korean official asserted.

Russia is not pleased with the stance

After the South Korean president made comments about providing aggressive ammunition to Ukraine, Russia warned the Asian country against it. According to US News, the Russian embassy in South Korea indirectly indicated that if Seoul provides ammunition to Kyiv, Russia might start arming North Korea. “South Korea is well aware of the imminent negative effects produced by its eventual decision to join the group of ‘military sponsors’ of the Kyiv regime and to supply it with lethal weapons,” the Russian Embassy in South Korea wrote on Telegram, as per the report by US News. “Such actions would definitely ruin Russian-Korean relations that have seen constructive development for the benefit of both nations over the last three decades. They would also negatively affect our bilateral interaction in the context of the security situation on the Korean Peninsula,” the embassy further stated. In the past, South Korea had avoided any such actions which could eventually cause a ruckus in the Korean peninsula. The warning from the Russian embassy actualise the fears the country had for a while.

Nothing stops South Korea from arming Ukraine

On Thursday, the senior official from the South Koran presidential office made it clear that there is no law in the country that prohibits the supply of weapons to a country at war. However, the official made it clear that the country’s aid to Ukraine has been restricted to humanitarian aid, as of now. "The reason we are not taking such action voluntarily is because we want to simultaneously and in a balanced manner fulfill the task of stably maintaining and managing South Korea-Russia relations while actively joining the ranks of the international community in defending the freedom of the Ukrainian people," the official said. "If Ukraine is in such a situation, shouldn't South Korea look at Ukraine reflecting on the gratitude it feels for becoming a central nation in the world with the help of the international community?" he concluded.