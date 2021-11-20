Tobacco Users Worldwide Continue To Fall, WHO Chief Says 'Still A Long Way To Go'

The number of tobacco users worldwide decreased to 1.30 billion in 2020, from 1.32 billion in 2015, the World Health Organisation (WHO) informed in a press release. The fourth WHO global tobacco trends report showed the drop in the use of tobacco globally. WHO said that the number is expected to further decrease to 1.27 billion by 2025.

The WHO informed in its press release that sixty countries were on route to achieving the global target of a 30% decrease in tobacco use between 2010 and 2025. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that it is “encouraging” to see that a lesser number of people have been using tobacco every year and more countries are working to achieve the global targets. According to WHO, two years ago, only 32 countries were on track to achieve global targets. However, the number of countries that are on track to achieve a global target of a 30% decrease in tobacco use has now increased to sixty countries.

'Tobacco companies will use every trick to defend gigantic profits': WHO chief

The WHO chief asserted that there was still "a long way to go” and encouraged countries across the world to make use of tools that help people in quitting tobacco. The fourth WHO global tobacco trends report urged countries to ramp up their efforts under the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) and reduce the number of people who are at risk of falling ill and dying due to tobacco use.

Dr Ruediger Krech, Director of WHO's Department of Health Promotion highlighted that tobacco control is “effective” and they need to make efforts for achieving the “Sustainable Development Goals.” Moreover, Krech said that even though progress has been made in many countries, they still need to “push ahead” while cautioning that “success is fragile.”

Speaking on similar lines, Dr Ghebreyesus encourage all countries to make better use of the many effective tools available for helping people to quit.

“We still have a long way to go, and tobacco companies will continue to use every trick in the book to defend the gigantic profits they make from peddling their deadly wares. We encourage all countries to make better use of the many effective tools available for helping people to quit, and saving lives,” he said.

(Image: AP)