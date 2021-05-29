Today In History: Edmund Hilary And Tenzing Norgay Scaled Mount Everest In 1953

On this day, that is May 29 in 1953, New Zealand’s climber Edmund Hillary and Nepali Sherpa Tenzing Norgay, became the first humans to scale the world highest peak-Mount Everest. The two, a part of a British expedition, made the first assault on the 29,035 feet high summit after spending a night at 27,900 feet. The news of their feat broke on the same day as their Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, triggering hundreds of thousands of Briton to deem it as a good omen.

While the British had already made several attempts to scale the peak, they all turned out to be futile. It was after Nepal, in 1949, opened its door to the outside world, and more explorations were made through the country’s southeast Ridge route that explorers inched closer to the mountain peak. In 1952, a Swiss expedition navigated the treacherous Khumbu Icefall in the first real summit attempt, however, they had to retreat to fetch supplies.

Special Equipments

Stunned by the near success of the expedition, the British launched their own gigantic expedition in 1953 under the command of Colonel John Hunt. Members of the expedition were equipped with specially insulated boots and clothing, portable radio equipment, and open- and closed-circuit oxygen systems.

On May 26, Charles Evans and Tom Bourdillon launched the first assault on the summit and came within 300 feet of the top of Everest before having to turn back because one of their oxygen sets was malfunctioning. On May 28, Tenzing and Hillary set out, setting up high camp at 27,900 feet. After a freezing, sleepless night, the pair plodded on, reaching the South Summit by 9 a.m. and a steep rocky step, some 40 feet high, about an hour later. At about, 11:30 am, the climbers arrived at the peak of Mount Everest.

Even today, the Mount Everest summit is the highest achievement in the bucket list of aspiring mountain climbers, many of whom spend their entire lives training and attempting to scale the peak. Recently, a new study revealed that the success rate of climbing the world's tallest peak Mount Everest has doubled in the last three decades. However, the death rate for climbers remained unchanged at around 1 per cent since 1990.

Image:ChandraThapa.com