Tokyo Boasts Unique Flood Control Facilities Equipped To Help Against Rainwater Disasters

Japan's capital, Tokyo, has unique flood control facilities that assist in averting rainwater disasters. The densely populated city has a massive underground water storage system to prevent flooding during the rainy season. One of Japan's largest rainwater storage lines is the "Wada Yayoi Trunk Sewer". With an inner diameter of 8.5 metres, a length of 2.2 kilometres, and a storage capacity of 150,000 tonnes, it is a massive storage facility.

The system also includes a "drop shaft" that rotates and drops water to the bottom in order to avoid any damage to the facility's power. This is a "Wada Yayoi Trunk Sewer" model. The river rises and runs into the sewers to prevent flooding during the rainy season. Meanwhile, water is dumped into the reservoir on the "Wada Yayoi Trunk Sewer" to prevent disaster. In addition, water can also flow freely using the "drop shaft" method.

Pavements across city prevent rainwater from being absorbed in soil: Nishiyama

According to Tatsuya Nishiyama, an official of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, pavements all throughout the city prevents rainwater from being absorbed in the soil. "Rainstorms and typhoons have been frequent in recent years, causing considerable rainwater flow in the city. To deal with the situation, we're strengthening the sewage trunk line in order to prevent flooding. Its purpose is to temporarily store rainfall," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He further stated that when the typhoon hit East Japan in 2019, the "Wada Yayoi Trunk Sewer" and its catchment tube reached their storage limit of 150,000 tonnes, causing floods in the area.

"There is still a lot of room to increase floodwater storage capacity. It will aid in damage control during severe rains," he said. The sewage system in Tokyo is designed to prevent all types of rainwater disasters and ensure the citizens' safety," Nishiyama added. Meanwhile, apart from having unique flood control facilities, Japan's capital city also has a landmark railway station which has become a tourist attraction for visitors and is also known for its long history. The Tokyo Station is in front of Imperial Palace and is one of the leading office districts in Japan. In Tokyo, the Marunouchi Station building was constructed as a symbol of Japan's modernisation. The Tokyo Station was rebuilt in 2012 as a 'national cultural property.

(With ANI inputs)

