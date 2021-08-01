Tokyo Daily COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4000-mark Amid Ongoing Olympics 2020

The daily tally of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo surpassed the 4000 mark. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government informed that 4,058 new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday, July 31. The overall tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 217,968 in the capital city.

Tokyo COVID-19 cases exceed 4000 mark

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan government, the number of fatalities reported due to COVID-19 is 2293. The number of people who have been hospitalised due to Coronavirus stands at 3209. The number which remained above 3000 for last three days has exceeded 4000 mark.The Tokyo Olympic organizers have revoked the accreditation of at least one person involved in the Games for leaving the athlete's village to go sightseeing, reported NHK World. The committee did not reveal any details of the offender. Athletes and other credential holders are required to follow the playbook rules, including anti-coronavirus guidelines. After the arrival, the athletes for the first 14 days are allowed to leave their accommodation only to go to official games venues and other limited locations.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday, July 30 denied linking the Olympics for the recent surge in the novel virus case. Suga pledged tp accelerate vaccination of younger people who have been becoming infected due to coronavirus. Accordin to The Associated Press, the Japanese government expanded a Coronavirus state of emergency to four more areas in addition to Tokyo on Friday, following the rise in COVID-19 cases as the capital hosts the Olympics. The Japanese PM declared an emergency in Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba, near Tokyo, as well as in the western city of Osaka until August 31. The International Olympic Committee on Thursday, July 29 denied any connection between the current rise of COVID-19 cases in Japan and the Tokyo Games. International Olympic Committee Spokesperson Mark Adams told during a press briefing that there was nothing to suggest the link between the Games Village and the rising figures in Japan.

IMAGE: Geralt/Pixabay/AP

Inputs from AP