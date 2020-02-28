Tokyo Disney parks to close for two weeks over coronavirus fears

Operators of Tokyo’s two Disney resorts, Disneyland and Disney Sea, on February 28 reportedly announced that both the parks would be shut down for the next two weeks over Coronavirus fears. Meanwhile, the deadly virus has killed at least 2,800 people worldwide with the majority in mainland China. There have been more than 83,000 global cases, with infections in every continent except Antarctica, international media reported.

Read: Japan To Close Schools Nationwide To Control Spread Of Virus

Read: Japan Sends Vice Justice Minister To Lebanon On Ghosn Case

The operator, Oriental land told international media that both the Disney parks have decided to proceed with an extraordinary closure from February 29 to March 15 after the Japanese government urged measures to limit the spread of the virus. A spokesman for the organisation said that they were planning to reopen the parks on March 16, international media reported. He further said that but they would decide the opening dare after considering situations and developments.

Schools to remain closed

This announcement comes as the Japanese government has ramped up its move to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced the closure of all elementary, middle and high schools till late March, international media reported. The measure affects 12.8 million students at 34,847 schools nationwide, the education ministry reportedly said.

Abe, while speaking to international media reporters said that the coming weeks or two were an extremely important time. He added that it was the time to prioritize the health and safety of the children and take precautions to avoid the risk of possible large-scale infections for many children and teachers who gather and spend hours together every day.

Read: Nuclear Watchdog IAEA Backs Japan On Releasing Fukushima Water In Ocean

Read: Xi Jinping To Go Ahead With Japan Visit Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

The decision comes amid growing concern about the rise in the number of untraceable cases of the virus in northern Japan and elsewhere. Japan now has more than 890 cases, including 705 from a quarantined cruise ship. An eighth death from the virus was confirmed on February 27 in Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido, now considered a site of a growing cluster.