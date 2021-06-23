Tokyo: Giant Panda Gives Birth To Twin Cubs, Sends Shares Of Nearby Restaurants Soaring

A giant panda at Tokyo’s Ueno zoo gave birth to twins on June 23, sending a wave of joy across the city. This was the second pregnancy for Shin Shin, who mated her partner Lee Lee in early march, sending the zoo employees into a vigil. The panda couple, loaned by China to the Japanese zoo, is already parents to Xiang Xiang, a female panda born in 2017 and scheduled to be repatriated back to China later this year.

Giant pandas are an endangered species with only 1,800 of the kind left inhabiting the Chinese mountain ranges, as per the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). In addition to this, there are around 600 other pandas living in zoos and other breeding centres in the world. Last Year, the IUCN Red list upgraded their status from “endangered” to “vulnerable”.

One cub in incubator

Officials from the Ueno Zoo stated that the twins were born early on Wednesday adding that the gender of the pair is yet to be confirmed. Speaking further about the status of the newborns, they disclosed that one of the baby panda, weighing 124 grams, was put in an incubator while the other is healthy. "Officials are currently doing their best to protect and observe the mother and babies," they said in a statement. Meanwhile, addressing media reporters, zoo director Yutaka Fukuda said the twin birth was the first for the zoo and they could not stop themselves from “whooping” after they heard of the second birth.

"After the birth, Xin Xin held two children in his right forelimb, but since it is generally said that giant pandas rarely take care of two at the same time, the caretaker picked up one and put it in an incubator. The other is taken care of by Shin Shin," the zoo reported in a statement.



Meanwhile, the news of Shin Shin’s pregnancy has led to a dramatic rise in the stocks of the nearby restaurants. Shares of one Chinese eatery rose nearly 30 per cent after the news of the pregnancy broke out in March. As investors speculated an upward trend in sales of the restaurants, due to the potential influx of visitors, the shares further rose. On Wednesday, the restaurant's shares were up 6.4 per cent in early trade.

All Images: Tokyo.zoo.net

Main image: Tokyo.zoo.net /UenoZooGardens/Twitter