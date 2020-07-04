Tokyo Governor Urges Residents Not To Travel Beyond Borders As Cases Continue To Rise

As Tokyo recorded over 100 new COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day, Governor Yuriko Koike on July 4 urged residents not to travel beyond the state’s borders. According to a local Japanese media outlet, the cases in Tokyo have risen to a two-month high and the region also confirmed nearly 131 new cases of the deadly disease on Saturday. Currently, Japan has over 19,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 977 lives.

Even with a surge in cases, Japan reportedly plans not to reintroduce a state of emergency. The Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga reportedly informed that the new cases in the country are mostly among people in their 20s and 30s. He also said that the government doesn’t need to impose restrictions again because the number of serious cases is declining as well.

The state of emergency in the country was lifted on May 25 and the officials reportedly said that the deadly infection is mainly spreading among the nightlife workers. With government ending the state of emergency, the citizens are now allowed to return to work, bars and restaurants are also allowed to reopen, however, with social distancing measures. The easing of restrictions also comes as the deadly virus pushed the world’s third-biggest economy into a recession in the first quarter.

READ: Heavy Rain Floods Southern Japan, Leaving Over Dozen Missing

READ: Japan Seeks To Share Defence Intelligence With India, UK, Australia Amid Tiff With China

Domestic flights restrictions lifted

While several critics believe that the government’s push to relax precautions even with an increase in the number of cases is about choosing the economy over health concerns, it was also noted that Japan, whose economy has been long stagnant, needs to open up businesses in a bid to avoid sliding deeper into the recession. In a bid to revive the economy, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last month also lifted restrictions on domestic flight travels.

Furthermore, Abe is in discussion with countries where the infection levels have tapered down. He also reportedly announced conditions for visitors which include conducting COVID nuclei acid tests before travelling to Japan and installing a location app. Moreover, visitors will also have to provide their travel plans in advance.

(Image credit: AP)

READ: Bank Of Japan Shows Sentiments Lowest In More Than A Decade

READ: Japan Welcomes EU Decision To Reopen Borders