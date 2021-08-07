Tokyo Knife Attack: 36-year-old Suspect Wanted To Kill Women Who 'looked Happy'

The Japanese police on Saturday, August 7 arrested the man who allegedly wounded 10 people in a knife attack on a Tokyo commuter train on Friday. Public broadcaster NHK reported that the 36-year-old man wanted to kill women who “looked happy,” and chose his targets at random. The man was arrested in another part of Tokyo after he slashed and stabbed people in the attack on a train to the Odakyu Line in the western part of the city.

As per reports, the initial victim, a woman in her 20s, was in serious condition. The Tokyo Fire Department said that nine of the 10 injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while the 10th was able to walk away. The officials added that all of the injured were conscious.

Knife attack on Tokyo train

The train was brought to an emergency stop by the driver after they heard noises coming from inside the carriages. The suspect left his knife behind as he fled, and later walked into a convenience store and identified himself as the suspect on the news. He said that he was tired of running away, and the store manager, on the other hand, called the police after seeing bloodstains on the man’s shirt.

The man reportedly told the police that he developed the intent to kill women who “looked happy,” and stabbed a woman who happened to be seated near him in the carriage. He also said that he chose to stage the attack inside a train because it offered the chance to kill a large number of people. NHK reported that the suspect was carrying cooking oil and a lighter with which he allegedly intended to set a fire inside the carriage.

Following the incident, eyewitnesses said that passengers were rushing out of the carriages, shouting that there was a stabbing and asking for first aid. Another witness told the media outlet that he saw passengers smeared with blood come out of the train, as an announcer asked for doctors and for passengers carrying towels. Dozens of paramedics and police arrived at the station, one of the witnesses said. it is worth mentioning that Tokyo is currently hosting the Olympics, which end Sunday. The site of the stabbing spree was about 15 kilometres away from the main National Stadium.

(Image: AP)



