Tokyo Man Stabs Passenger On Train, Sets Fire To Coach Injuring 17 People

On Sunday, October 31, a 24-year-old man dressed in a Joker costume and brandishing a knife stabbed a passenger on a Tokyo commuter train before setting a fire. The incident left many passengers wounded as they scrambled to escape and jumped from windows, reported The Associated Press (AP) citing the police. According to the Tokyo Fire Department, at least 17 passengers were injured, with three of them said to be in serious condition. It also claimed that not all of them were stabbed and most of the people had escaped with minor injuries. Meanwhile, the attacker, identified as Kyota Hattori, was apprehended on the spot and the matter is being investigated, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

The police further informed that the attack took place inside the Keio train near Kokuryo station when Hattori pulled out a knife and stabbed a 70-year-old passenger in the right chest. The attacker informed authorities he wanted to kill others and in order to get the death penalty. He also mentioned an earlier train stabbing instance as an example, reported The AP citing Nippon Television. The attacker was reportedly dressed in bright clothes - a green shirt, a blue suit, and a purple coat - like the Joker villain from Batman comics or someone heading to a Halloween event.

Authorities rushed to spot to rescue passengers

The television footage showed several firefighters, police officers, and paramedics rescuing passengers, many of whom had escaped through the windows of the train. Shunsuke Kimura, an eyewitness of the incident, said that he saw passengers fleeing and that while he was trying to figure out what was going on, he heard an explosion and saw smoke billowing. He jumped out of a window as well, but landed on the platform, injuring his shoulder, reported The AP citing NHK.

It should be mentioned here that this was the second such incident in the last three months on a Tokyo train. In August, a 36-year-old man stabbed ten passengers on a Tokyo commuter train in an act of random violence the day before the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony. Later, the attacker reportedly told authorities that he wanted to attack women who looked happy. While shooting deaths are uncommon in Japan, a succession of high-profile knife homicides have occurred in recent years. In 2019, a man carrying two knives assaulted a gathering of schoolgirls waiting for a bus just outside Tokyo, killing two children and wounding 17 others before killing himself. Meanwhile, in a knife assault on a bullet train in 2018, a man killed one passenger and injured two more, whereas, in 2016, a former employee of a disabled-housing facility killed 19 individuals and injured over 20 others.

