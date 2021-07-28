Tokyo: 'Olympic Games Light Up The Night' Says NASA; Shares Stunning Images Taken From ISS

While the Tokyo Olympics 2020, has kept many glued to their television, astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have also provided a fresh perspective of the mega sporting event. While taking to Instagram, NASA on Tuesday, July 27, shared a night time view of Tokyo taken from the ISS. “The Olympic games light up the night,” the US space agency wrote in the caption.

“#Tokyo glows bright with the magic of the @Olympics in this image captured by @NASAAstronauts @Astro_Kimbrough from the vantage point of the International Space Station (@ISS),” it further said.

Since shared, the image, captured by astronaut Shane Kimbrough; it has gathered more than 5.8 lakh likes and thousands of comments. From “amazing” to “beautiful,” netizens flooded the comments section with all sorts of reactions. Several users also share heart emoticons to express their expression.

Google, Snapchat joining Olympics celebrations

Meanwhile, in a bid to celebrate the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, popular search engine Google has come up with a new way to engage the user with animated games. The search engine, in its blog, said that it will continue posting these kinds of mini-games to commemorate the multi-sport games which was kick-started on Friday, July 23. The animation games look and feel like retro contests from the early 90s, and is fun to play, especially with all the sports-inspired mini-games.

Social networking site Snapchat is also celebrating Tokyo Olympics 2020 in an interesting way. It has recently released new Olympics-themed features to its app. The new Olympic filter allows its users to add various new stickers, and lenses to the captured picture. This Olympic filter has captured the attention of Snapchatters and has since gone viral.

(Image: AP/NASAInstagram)