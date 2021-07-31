Tokyo Olympics COVID Tally Rises To 241; Host City Reports 4,058 Infections In Last 24 Hrs

COVID-19 cases at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 hit a mark of 241 on July, 31, Saturday. With this, the daily COVID-19 caseload in the host city has topped 4,000, the Tokyo metropolitan government announced earlier in the day. According to reports, 24 new cases were reported from the Games Village, which included three athletes and six games-related personnel, and fifteen contractors. This has led to a record number of 4,058 infections in the past 24 hours.

The first COVID-19 positive case, after the beginning of the Tokyo Olympics, was the Dutch rower Finn Florijn after he finished his heats. Meanwhile, participants and/or team members from the Czech Republic, the USA, Chile, South Africa, and the Netherlands are among the other contingents hit by the virus after landing in Tokyo. The fresh additions spiked the total number of games-related cases to 241, excluding the cases reported at airports and in training camps.

SARS-CoV-2 cases doubled since Tokyo Olympics began

The Olympic athletes already had to undergo various restrictions including regular testings and limited movements. COVID-19 cases in Japan have skyrocketed since July 13 with an average of 791 cases. The count jumped up to 1,068 cases on July 18. Subsequently, the cases have continued to rise in the island country. Japan has reported as many as 20,598 cases between July 14 and July 27. China has also recorded about 4,142 cases at the same time.

In the wake of a sudden spike in cases, Japanese Governor Yuriko Koike has asked people to stay indoors and specifically avoid unnecessary, non-urgent outings. Meanwhile, the Japanese government has denied any link to rising coronavirus cases in Japan with the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. International Olympic Committee Spokesperson Mark Adams told during a press meet that there was nothing to suggest the link between the Games Village and the rising figures in Japan. There is not a single case of an infection spreading to the Tokyo population from the athletes for the Olympic movement, he told the reporters.

Asian Covid-19 map

Meanwhile, Asian countries have also displayed a considerable spike in cases since the inception of the Delta variant of the novel virus, which was first found in India. Indonesia touched an average of 41,411 cases between 17-30 July leading the country total to go over 5 lakh cases. On the other hand, Thailand has also witnessed about 1,96,468 cases during the same period. Vietnam and South Korea, however, fared quite well during the same time with just 11,085 cases and 21, 845 cases respectively. In the meantime, India has recorded the highest rate of COVID-19 cases. As many as 5,49,085 cases were registered in the same period.

(Image input: AP)