Tokyo Olympics: Holding Games Could Lead To New Strain Of Virus, Japanese Doctors Warn

Japan Doctors Union, on May 27, warned that hosting the upcoming Tokyo Olympics Games, with hundreds of thousands of spectators, could lead of the development of a new “Olympic” strain of coronavirus. While Japanese authorities have vowed to conduct “safe and secure” tournaments, the condition on the pacific island has worsened despite the start-stop restrictions. The country is currently battling the fourth wave of COVID with Yoshihide Suga preparing to extend lockdowns to encompass more prefectures.

'it could cause huge tragedy'

With athletes from over 200 nations and territories arriving in the Japanese Capital, Naoto Ueyama, head of the Japan Doctors Union, stressed that it would be lethal to host the Olympics in July. Speaking at a press conference, he stressed that the games would give a chance for all mutated virus strains to come together. Furthermore, he added that it would not be surprising if a new strain arises following the Olympics. Battered by vaccine hesitancy and supply bottleneck of jabs, only five per cent of Japanese are vaccinated against coronavirus as of now.

"All of the different mutated strains of the virus that exist in different places will be concentrated and gathering here in Tokyo. We cannot deny the possibility of even a new strain of the virus potentially emerging after the Olympics. If such a situation were to arise, it could even mean a Tokyo Olympic strain of the virus being named in this way, which would be a huge tragedy and something that would be the target of criticism, even for 100 years," the top medic stressed.

Regardless, the Japanese authorities together with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have pledged to host the much-awaited games, albeit with strict restrictions. While the foreign audience has been banned, a decision on whether local fans would be allowed into the stadium is expected to be announced next month. If the health authorities bar Japanese to view the games live, it would be the first time in its history of 124 years that games would be conducted sans an audience. However, the summer Olympics would be telecasted live in all the countries.

Image: AP