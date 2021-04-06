Tokyo Olympics: North Korea Drops Out Of Games 'to Protect Athletes' Amid COVID-19 Surge

Amid coronavirus fears, North Korea became the first country to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics, according to a website run by the country’s Sports Ministry. North Korea informed that its national Olympic Committee on Mach 25 decided not to participate in the Games in a bid to protect athletes from the “world public health crisis caused by COVID-19”. The pandemic has already postponed the Tokyo Games, which were originally scheduled for 2020, and organisers have also been scrambled to put in place preventive measures, such as banning international spectators, to ensure the safety of athletes and residents.

However, even with preventive measures, there are still concerns that the upcoming games could worsen the spread of the deadly virus. Additionally, Japan’s rising number of COVID-19 cases and slow vaccine rollout has also raised public questions about whether the Games should be held at all. But Japan’s Olympic Committee on April 6 said that that the Japanese government hopes many countries will join the Games and further promised ample anti-virus measures.

Seoul hopes North Korea will reverse decision

Meanwhile, after North Korea announced its decision to drop out of the Games, South Korea’s Unification Ministry expressed regret over their neighbouring country’s decision. According to the Associated Press, South Korea said that it had hoped that the Tokyo Olympics would provide an opportunity to improve inter-Korean relations, which have declined amid a stalemate in larger nuclear negotiations between the US and Pyongyang. Choi Young-sam, a South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said that the government support’s Japan’s efforts to push ahead with the Olympics and added that there was still time for the North to reverse its decision and participate in the event.

It is worth noting that North Korea has repeatedly claimed to be coronavirus-free, however, experts have expressed doubt about whether the country has escaped the pandemic entirely, given its poor health infrastructure. Since the pandemic began last year, North Korea has severely limited cross-border traffic, banned tourists, jetted out diplomats and even mobilised health workers with quarantine tens of thousands of people who showed symptoms. But experts say that the pandemic border closure has further shocked North Korea’s economy, which is already broken by decades of mismanagement. Aggressive military spending and crippling US-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme.

