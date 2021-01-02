Tokyo To Ask Central Government To Declare State Of Emergency As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Tokyo metropolitan government on January 2 has asked the central government to declare a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases in the city surge, reported NHK broadcaster citing its sources. As per the report, Tokyo has planned to file a request jointly with Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo which has also recorded a dramatic increase in the novel coronavirus infections in the recent days.

Just a few days after Japan reported the first case of the new COVID-19 variant (501.V2), first detected in UK, the total tally of infections has now spiked to 239,038 with 3,341 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University tally. Meanwhile, several cases of the new highly transmissible coronavirus variant spreading in the UK (VUI-202012/01) have been already found in the country in people who had recently arrived from the UK.

As per reports, the case of the South Africa variant was identified in a woman in her 30s who arrived in Japan on December 19. Health officials said that the variant might be responsible for the sudden surge in the coronavirus outbreak across Japan. Meanwhile, France’s also reported the first case of the more contagious UK’s coronavirus variant in French resident from the town of Tours, Centre-Val de Loire region in western France.

Why are the new COVID-19 variants causing worry?

Experts from both the United States and the UK indicated that VUI-202012/01 appeared to infect more easily than the rest of the mutations that the coronavirus has shown through the months. However, there is not yet any evidence if the variant is more deadly. The British government’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance reportedly said that the strain “moves fast and is becoming the dominant variant” causing over 70% of the infections in the country.

Further, even though the South African experts are still looking into the details of 501.V2, the health minister had said that the particular strain had dominated the results of the infections, especially in the last two months. Calling it a shift in the epidemiological landscape, doctors have reportedly noted that more younger patients were impacted with co-morbidities and developed severe forms of the highly-infectious disease which is sometimes deadly.

(with inputs from ANI)

