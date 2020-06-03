Tokyo’s Rainbow Bridge Lights Up In Red After Governor Issues COVID-19 Alert

Tokyo’s landmark Rainbow Bridge lit in red on June 3 after the governor issued a coronavirus alert for the Japanese capital due to fears of a resurgence of the COVID-19 disease, immediately after a week that the state of emergency was suspended. Yuriko Koike activated “Tokyo alert” after at least 34 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed a week later the city declared its victory, citing a slower rate of transmission in late May.

“The alert is to precisely inform the people of the status of infections and to advise caution,” Koike wrote on social media. As per the reports, the local red alert implies the Tokyo government’s warning to the businesses to halt the social and economic activities as the coronavirus rate of transmission surged due to ease of measures earlier. Tokyo’s Rainbow Bridge would change its colour of lightning depending on the coronavirus situation in the city, this, however, did not mean immediate restrictions but a reminder to the increase in movement, as per local reports.

Rainbow Bridge on Tokyo Bay was brightly illuminated in red Tuesday evening to signal an alert issued by the Tokyo governor as a result of increasing cases since the state of emergency was lifted. pic.twitter.com/KejTOf8gxQ — Tokyo families (@Tokyofamilies) June 3, 2020

Tokyo needed to be reminded once again that it was fighting against an unknown virus and still didn’t have any vaccines or treatment for it, Koike was quoted as saying at a press conference. City's landmark, illuminated in red is a warning for metropolitan citizens to exercise caution once again as the cases have surged on June 2, she added.

Businesses to shut down

Further, at a coronavirus task force meeting, the governor stressed that Tokyo’s residents had to be extra cautious while visiting places that involved large groups such as the nightlife districts, local media reported. She added saying, people in such areas were at a risk due to closed spaces, crowds, and close contact with no social distancing adhered to. Among today's figures, there have been reports of many people related to the nightlife industry especially in Shinjuku, she warned, as of June 2 while speaking at the daily briefing. Speaking about the containment of the possible second wave of infection, Koike said at the conference, the request to suspend business will be considered when there are more than 50 positive cases per day as per the evaluation of other indexes as well.

