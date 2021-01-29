Tomas Lindahl, Only Chemistry Laureate To Fail The Topic In High School, Shares His Story

It might come as a surprise to many that Nobel Laureate in Chemistry Thomas Lindahl flunked the discipline in his high school. The Swedish-British scientist specialising in cancer research turned 83 on Friday, January 28. He was awarded the Nobel prize, the world's most prestigious award, in the year 2015 jointly with American chemist Paul L Modrich and Turkish chemist Aziz Sancar for mechanistic studies of DNA repair.

Thomas Lindahl shares his story

The official Instagram page of the Nobel Prize shared an image of Lindahl with his story. "At school I had a teacher that didn't like me and I didn't like him. At the end of the year he decided to fail me. The ironic thing is that the topic was chemistry. I have the distinction of being the only Chemistry Laureate who failed the topic in high school!", said Lindahl, as per the caption of the image. Born in 1938, he received a PhD degree in the year 1967 and an MD degree qualification in the year 1970 from Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm.

Netizens pay a tribute

Since being shared, the image has managed to gather over 12K likes. Paying a tribute to the legend, netizens took over the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "This proves that one should persevere in what one wants regardless of the hurdles". Another person wrote, "This teacher sparked further passion and drive into his student by failing him than anyone else could". To this, one person replied, "It depends on the person, because if the person didn't really like what he is studying then that student will surely doomed to fail at that specific subject". Talking about passion for subjects, one Instagram user wrote, "Some people enjoy challenging subjects. I'm glad that he found his passion for chemistry".

