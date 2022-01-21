Tonga Eruption: ESA's Copernicus Satellites Shows Sulphur Dioxide Plumes Over Australia

In the aftermath of the massive Tonga volcano eruption, a huge plume of sulphur dioxide was detected over northern Australia, which is over 7000 kilometres west of the eruption site. The European Space Agency (ESA) showed the distribution of the poisonous gas emerging from Tonga using the data from the Earth observation satellites under the Copernicus mission. Known as the Copernicus Sentinel-5P, this mission is the first dedicated one to monitor air pollution by measuring a multitude of trace gases as well as aerosols.

Using data from @CopernicusEU #Sentinel5P, a huge plume of sulphur dioxide was tracked over #Australia, more than 7000 km west of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha'apai volcano eruption 👉 https://t.co/hMSgyeXrmQ #HungaTonga pic.twitter.com/e8gSRWRhUc — ESA (@esa) January 21, 2022

According to ESA, this image was taken on January 18 and highlights how the gas emerging from the eruption is reaching other parts of the world. The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai, which occurred underwater on January 15, is believed to be the biggest on record in the last 30 years. In fact, the magnitude of the eruption triggered a tsunami in the Pacific ocean which caused a ripple effect to the US and Japan. ESA reveals that the sonic boom caused by the explosion reached Alaska and a significant jump in atmospheric pressure around the world was detected owing to the shockwaves. The eruption also caused the volcano to spew ash, gas and steam up to 30 kilometres into the atmosphere.

Australia sends aid to Tonga

Meanwhile, aid is being offered to the archipelago from several nations including Australia which has sent its Navy ship loaded with supplies for Tonga. As part of the disaster relief efforts, the ship is expected to reach its destination in five days. Earlier on January 20, Australia's military transport planes had delivered water containers, kits for temporary shelters, generators, hygiene supplies and communications equipment, according to the Associated Press (AP). Japan has also stepped in to contribute to the relief efforts by sending two C-130H aircraft carrying drinking water.

The massive volcano eruption, which was even spotted from space, triggered a tsunami across the region which reportedly caused three deaths. Besides, an oil spill around Peru has also caused widescale destruction of marine life. Underwater cables required for communication systems and internet services have also been hit and are likely to be affected for a month, according to AP.

(Image: Twitter/@ESA)