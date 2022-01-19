Tonga Fears 'tsunami Of COVID' As Relief From Australia, New Zealand Set To Reach Island

Following the massive volcanic eruption in Tonga, Australia and New Zealand have started to dispatch aid to the Pacific Island nation raising fears that the relief workers could bring a “tsunami” of COVID-19. While Tonga has recorded only one case of Coronavirus infection, the Oceanic country witnessed a violent volcanic eruption on Saturday. However, the Pacific nation of Tonga appeared to have avoided the widespread disaster that many initially feared. So far, the natural disaster has claimed three lives but concerns still remain over the fate of people on two smaller islands that were hit significantly.

Meanwhile, New Zealand dispatched two naval vessels with relief supplies on board, according to The Guardian. New Zealand’s Defence Minister Peeni Henare reportedly said that they are expected to arrive in four days but it can arrive as soon as on Friday if the weather remains favourable. The media outlet quoted him as saying, “Obviously [their number one task] will be to look towards how they can supply water. That’s been their number one priority.”

A New Zealand government update on Wednesday afternoon confirmed that no further deaths were reported after the Tongan government on Tuesday confirmed that one Tongan woman, one Tongan man and one British woman died in the eruption. As per the report, Sophie Ford, international response coordinator for the Australian Red Cross has said that the organisation was among the coalition of aid groups sending critical supplies for the relief effort, a ship is expected to leave from Australia on Wednesday.

According to the report, HMAS Adelaide left Sydney for Brisbane on Tuesday. It is due to depart for Tonga on Wednesday. Ford said that the supplies include material to assist provide temporary shelter and clean drinking water which may have been contaminated by the ash cloud. Meanwhile, Tong red Cross is also leading the local response and has prepared supplies to support t least 1,200 households. But Ford said that the supplies would be required to replenish in the coming days to sustain the effort.

The international response coordinator for the Australian Red Cross noted that the aid groups were aware of the COVID-19 restrictions which require people coming into the country to isolate for up to three weeks and goods to be quarantined for days. Ford said, “We’re really mindful that our response doesn’t bring any more problems”.

Tongan government worried of ‘tsunami of COVID’

The Pacific island nation is set to receive aid from New Zealand and Australia, a senior Tongan diplomat in Canberra, Curtis Tuihalangingie, told ABC News that there were concerns about relief workers bringing a “tsunami of COVID hitting Tonga”. The concerns of more Coronavirus infections in the country come at a time when Tonga has recorded only one case of COVID-19 and has maintained a strict quarantine control regime out of caution.

Image: AP