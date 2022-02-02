Tonga Implements Lockdown After Two Port Workers Test Positive For COVID-19: Report

Tonga will be placed under lockdown after two cases of COVID-19 were reported among port personnel assisting in the distribution of international aid, in the aftermath of the volcano explosion and tsunami that ravaged the Pacific nation last month. The cases appear to reinforce Tongan officials' suspicions that the arrival of aid may result in a spread of the virus, which could be a greater threat to the country than the tsunami. Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni stated that the lockdown will begin at 6 pm on Wednesday (February 2) and will continue for at least 48 hours before being reviewed, The Guardian reported.

As per the report, only essential services will be allowed to operate during the nationwide lockdown, which will force people to stay at home. Meanwhile, people were seen rushing to collect essential supplies since the lockdown was announced. Tonga is still suffering after the last month's eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, which ejected gas 20 kilometres into the atmosphere and triggered a tsunami.

Tsunami affected around 84% of Tonga's population

The tsunami killed three people in Tonga, and the government estimated that it affected at least 84% of the country's population. The tsunami destroyed every single house in some islands and settlements, the British news outlet reported. Since the disaster, international aid from New Zealand, Australia, China, Japan, and the United Kingdom have been arriving in Tonga. The country has been COVID-free throughout much of the pandemic, with only one case reported in a returning visitor in October. Incoming travellers to Tonga are normally required to spend three weeks in quarantine.

India provided a relief package of $200,000 to Tonga

During the week following the eruption on January 15, more than 20 cases of COVID-19 were detected among sailors aboard the HMAS Adelaide, which left Australia with supplies for Tonga. Besides, COVID infections have also been reported in crew members on relief flights from Japan and Australia. It is significant to mention here that India also sent immediate assistance of $200,000 for relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the Pacific nation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that Disaster Risk Reduction and Management is an important pillar of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

Image: AP/Shutterstock