Tonga PM Asserts Citizens Still Struggling To Get Over Trauma Following Volcanic Eruption

In the aftermath of the disastrous volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami in Tonga, Prime Minister Hu'akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni said that his island country has been attempting to restore the lives of its citizens and not just its infrastructure. On January 15, the Pacific Island of Tonga was devastated by a massive volcanic eruption, which was accompanied by a tsunami. The Prime Minister informed BBC in an exclusive interview that his citizens are still striving to recover from the 'traumatic experience'.

The tsunami, as well as the eruption, are expected to have destroyed Tonga's 18.5% of GDP, which the Tongan PM described as "a big hit." Thus, as the financial expenditures are mounting, civilians' mental health costs are also mounting, as per BBC.

During the interview, PM Hu'akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni stated that the majority of his citizens' homes were destroyed. But for him, “The main thing is to actually make sure they are safe," BBC reported. While speaking on relocation, he added that it has its own set of difficulties. Trying to determine whether to stay in a vulnerable location or relocate to a whole new location, "leaving all the memories behind", according to him, is not an easy decision.

Tonga's PM talks about the traumatic experience of the eruption

Tonga's PM, who assumed the position only a few months ago, further highlighted, "We recognise that even though we might start rebuilding some of the houses like next month or so, the mental side of it will take a bit longer," as per BBC. Furthermore, while narrating his own experience, PM Sovaleni said “We were at home that night...explosion was like nothing, I mean I have not heard something like that. It was terrible - and then all of a sudden, it was nightfall."

The outburst of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai volcano, according to NASA, was hundreds of times more powerful than the atomic bomb detonated on Hiroshima by the United States during World War II. The explosion has "obliterated" the volcanic island north of Tongan capital Nuku'alofa.

PM Sovaleni also asserted during the interview, “Going through the tsunami that night…moving from daylight to darkness, in over half an hour because of the ash fall, we recognise that's a problem,” BBC reported. The government of Tonga revealed that the tsunami as well as the falling of ash have harmed over four-fifths of the population.

(Image: AP/ twitter@totisova)