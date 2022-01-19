Tonga Releases 1st Statement Since Volcanic Eruption; Says It Is ‘unprecedented Disaster'

Tonga's government described the undersea volcanic eruption over the weekend as an "unprecedented disaster," with at least three individuals killed. The government claimed in its first statement after the eruption on 15 January that the volcanic explosion created tsunami waves up to 15 metres high that slammed the west coasts of many islands in the Pacific island archipelago.

Due to the volcanic eruption's impact, international and domestic communications, as well as the internet, were disrupted. The volcanic outburst was heard more than 9,000 kilometres away in Alaska. It created a 30-kilometer-high cloud of smoke that disseminated ashes, gas, and acid rain across the Pacific, and was quickly followed by the commencement of a tsunami.

The prime minister's office in Tonga issued a statement on Tuesday confirming the deaths of three people, however, the number could rise. The administration has yet to establish touch with a number of inhabited islands. According to Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni's office, every residence on Mango island, which is home to roughly 50 people, has been demolished, leaving only two houses on Fonoifua.

The unprecedented disaster

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai submarine volcano, 40 miles (65 kilometres) north of Tonga's capital, was described as an "unprecedented disaster" in a statement released by Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni's office. A "volcanic mushroom plume" had reached the stratosphere and had spread throughout the entire 170 islands of Tonga, home to more than 100,000 people, according to the statement.

In addition to Angela Glover, a British woman living in Tonga whose body was discovered on Monday, Sovaleni's office revealed the deaths of a 65-year-old woman on Mango island and a 49-year-old man on Nomuka. The Tongan Navy have been deployed to isolated islands with medical teams, water, food, and tents, according to the government. Aerial photographs taken by the New Zealand defence force earlier this week showed Nomuka island covered in black and grey ash.

Meanwhile, similar scenes were seen at Kolomotu'a, Tongatapu, and Fafaa village, Kolofo'ou, according to UN satellite imagery. While some structures appear to have survived, others look to have collapsed, and the entire landscape has been covered in ash. The runway at Fua'amotu International Airport looks to have been flooded and is partially covered by ash or soil. Flooding occurred several blocks from the coast, according to other satellite pictures.

After testing verified that the cable connecting the islands to the outside world was cut in at least one spot, Tongans around the world may have to wait weeks for regular contact to return. Nanaia Mahuta, New Zealand's foreign minister, said on Tuesday that the ash could make it difficult to transport help into the nation by plane.

Image: Maxar Technologies