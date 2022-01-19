Tonga: Satellite Images Of Volcano Damage Show Entire Area Covered In Thick Ash

Tonga, the pacific nation, has been devastated by a large volcanic eruption and tsunami, with homes being destroyed and several communities being blanketed in ash. According to the Tongan administration, the country has been struck by an "unprecedented disaster." Tonga's communications have been seriously hampered. The severity of the devastation may be seen in satellite images and aerial photographs. During the eruption, the single undersea cable connecting Tonga to the rest of the globe was severed.

BREAKING: Satellite image captures Tonga's Hunga volcano erupting



(Source: @US_Stormwatch) pic.twitter.com/VolrJs7Gfi — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 15, 2022

The ash and dust are visible from space above Tonga, with smoke rising nearly 12 miles above sea level. Residents in far-flung Fiji and New Zealand claimed to have heard the eruptions' tremendous noises. Meanwhile, military planes from New Zealand and Australia have flown to Tonga to assess the damage caused by the eruption.

The capital, Nuku'alofa, on Tongatapu's main island, has been severely damaged, with many buildings near the waterfront completely destroyed. The tidal surge that slammed the island shortly after the eruption of nearby Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha'apai is assumed to have destroyed them. Despite the devastation to Nukualofa's waterfront, the inland districts are said to remain relatively unaffected. The UN reported considerable property destruction on Tongatapu's western beaches.

On Saturday, the area was battered by waves up to 15 metres high. According to various media reports, 56 homes were fully or severely damaged, and people were relocated to evacuation centres. Residents of smaller, low-lying islands to the north of Tongatapu are also becoming increasingly concerned. Tonga's authorities claim that all of the dwellings on one island, which is home to roughly 50 people, have been destroyed, while only two houses survive on another. They claim that other islands have been severely damaged.

Ash blankets the whole area after eruption

The islands' major airport, Fua'amotu International Airport, was unaffected, although ash piles are obstructing operations and international humanitarian efforts. To allow flights to land, volunteers have started scrubbing the main airport's runway. According to Australia, the ash must be cleaned before a C-130 military jet delivering supplies can land. The HMNZS Wellington and HMNZS Aotearoa, two New Zealand ships, will arrive in the vicinity with water supplies, survey teams, and a helicopter.

Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai, the site of Saturday's volcanic explosion, appears to be in ruins. Only a little portion of land remains above water, according to satellite pictures. The eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano was the most recent in a series of volcanic explosions. Hundreds of people were moved to safer areas as a significant number of rescue officials arrived on the site. Tonga has a population of 1,05,000 people, and the volcanic eruption occurred 64 kilometres (40 miles) north of the capital, Nuku'alofa.

