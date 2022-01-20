Tonga: Volcanic Eruption, Tsunami Cuts Off Island Nation From World

The gigantic undersea Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted on Saturday and cut Tonga's solitary fibre-optic cable, rendering the entire Pacific archipelago offline. On Thursday, Tongans were able to make phone contact with their relatives and the outside world for the first time in five days, after the catastrophic volcano explosion and tsunami shut the Pacific island nation off altogether, as per AP.

The volcanic explosion was followed by a tsunami that killed at least three people and sent tsunami waves across the Pacific. Telephone services between Tonga and the rest of the world were restored late Wednesday, though the owner of the archipelago's lone underwater communications cable estimates it would take a month or more to restore full internet connectivity, AP reported.

Due to the massive ash clouds, satellite phone backup communication was nearly impossible, and world leaders were unable to contact their Tongan colleagues to see what assistance they required. Satellite connectivity improved as the ash lifted, and Tonga's telecoms provider, Digicel, reported late Wednesday that it had been able to restore international phone services to some locations.

It did warn, however, that because of the large volume of calls and the restricted capacity of its satellite link, users may have to attempt many times to get through. Three individuals have been reported dead due to the volcanic eruption and tsunami that occurred 64 kilometres (40 miles) north of Tonga's capital, Nuku'alofa. According to Red Cross and official sources, several tiny towns on distant islands were wiped off the map, prompting the evacuation of several hundred individuals.

Volcanic eruption covers whole region in thick ash layer

With the return of some connections, new photographs of the devastation have begun to emerge, showing the once-green islands now covered in a thick layer of volcanic dust that has turned them a charcoal black. Debris is strewn around the coast, and workers are working to clean up the streets and sidewalks. The ash layer that rendered the runway at Fua'amotu International Airport unusable has now been cleaned, and the first flights bearing fresh water and other supplies arrived on Thursday.

A repair ship is being dispatched from Papua New Guinea to work on the underwater cable, but it will take some time to get in Tonga, and the corporation in charge thinks that the repair will take more than a month. Regular visits had allowed Liutai, the deputy president and owner of a business in Tonga, to stay in touch in the past, but with COVID-19 tightening travel limitations, he, like many other Tongans living abroad, has come to rely on video conversations, according to AP.

With that option no longer available, at least for the time being, he hopes that stronger telephone connections will become available soon so that Tonga's 106,000 citizens may better communicate with friends and relatives about what's going on.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)